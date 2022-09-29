ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 1,944.4% in September

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 1,944.4% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShiftPixy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 134,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of ShiftPixy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PIXY stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 3,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,075. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. ShiftPixy has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $203.00.
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
