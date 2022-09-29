Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.76

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 316732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

