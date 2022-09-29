Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Expands By 60.4%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARREF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. 15,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.