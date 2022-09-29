Short Interest in Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Drops By 60.0%

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ANSLY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 3,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. Ansell has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $100.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

