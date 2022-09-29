Short Interest in Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Grows By 73.0%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$13.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 8.7 %

Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

