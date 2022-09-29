Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Grows By 67.7%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,690,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRBL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,646,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,405,408. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries.

