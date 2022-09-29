Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Declines By 53.8%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CarLotz Price Performance
NASDAQ:LOTZW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 141,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,469. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarLotz (LOTZW)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.