Short Interest in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW) Declines By 53.8%

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CarLotz Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOTZW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 141,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,469. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

See Also

