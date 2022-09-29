Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Grows By 150.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CFSB Bancorp by 189.8% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

CFSB Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. CFSB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $11.54.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

