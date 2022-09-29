Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rises By 314.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Get Clariant alerts:

Clariant Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clariant Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

(Get Rating)

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.