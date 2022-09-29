Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rises By 314.3%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
OTCMKTS:CLZNY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.3681 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.
Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.
