Short Interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Decreases By 78.1%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,130. Connexa Sports Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 70,100 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $61,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 89,700 shares of company stock worth $84,794.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

