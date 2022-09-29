Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Grows By 92.3%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 3,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRKN. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 15.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

