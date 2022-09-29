Short Interest in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Grows By 92.3%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 776,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Dawson James downgraded Crown ElectroKinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
NASDAQ CRKN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. 3,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,251. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $4.48.
Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.
