Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Increases By 181.3%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 181.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CSP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CSP’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 18,574 shares of company stock valued at $151,769 over the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

