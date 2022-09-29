Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Declines By 36.6%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

