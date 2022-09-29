Short Interest in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Expands By 127.1%

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,300 shares, a growth of 127.1% from the August 31st total of 281,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DSS Trading Up 7.2 %

DSS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 48,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,279. DSS has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DSS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DSS stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 39.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses worldwide. It manufactures, markets, and sells custom folding cartons, mailers, photo sleeves, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Further Reading

