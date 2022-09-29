Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Grows By 134.6%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the August 31st total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 236,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Ensysce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

