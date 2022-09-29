Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Drops By 55.0%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FBZ stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%.

Featured Stories

