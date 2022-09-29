Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Decreases By 25.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVOL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd.

