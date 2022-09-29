Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Grows By 100.0%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FANDF remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.09.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers deposit-taking services and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

