Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Grows By 100.0%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
Shares of FANDF remained flat at $3.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. FirstRand has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.09.
FirstRand Company Profile
