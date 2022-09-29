Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Rises By 81.0%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $27.16.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

