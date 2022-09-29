Short Interest in GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Drops By 67.6%

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of GMSQF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 122,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,858. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

