Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Drops By 55.0%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 167.0 days.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGF remained flat at $32.90 on Wednesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.78%. As a group, analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

