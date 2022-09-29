Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 232.0%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the August 31st total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,955,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,305. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

