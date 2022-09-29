Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Decreases By 45.8%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Goldsource Mines Stock Performance
Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
