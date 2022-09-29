Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Decreases By 45.8%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Goldsource Mines Stock Performance

Goldsource Mines stock remained flat at $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. Goldsource Mines has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

