Short Interest in Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Declines By 88.2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Price Performance

HLTOY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2451 per share. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.