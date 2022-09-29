Short Interest in Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rises By 66.7%

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of HNTIF stock remained flat at $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Hunting has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

HNTIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Investec upgraded Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

