Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Increases By 119.7%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 119.7% from the August 31st total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.4352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.36%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

