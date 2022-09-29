Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Rises By 225.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 225.3% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

ESGE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2,055.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,372,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,274 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,739,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,886,000 after acquiring an additional 423,869 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,187,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 652,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 863,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the last quarter.

