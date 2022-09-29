Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Expands By 122.6%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMTUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 137,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. Komatsu has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Further Reading
