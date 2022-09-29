Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Increases By 92.8%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KNRLF traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,303. Kontrol Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.78 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.02.

Get Kontrol Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kontrol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontrol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.