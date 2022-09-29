Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 61.8%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the August 31st total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 155,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,341. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Legal & General Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.3037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 6.29%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

