Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 70.9%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Levitee Labs Stock Performance
Shares of LVTTF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Levitee Labs has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42.
About Levitee Labs
