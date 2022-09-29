Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Declines By 70.9%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the August 31st total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Levitee Labs Stock Performance

Shares of LVTTF stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. Levitee Labs has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

About Levitee Labs

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

