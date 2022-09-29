Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 84.8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,292. Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.

Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

