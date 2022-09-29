Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Decreases By 53.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,946,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MedMen Enterprises Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,186. MedMen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Get MedMen Enterprises alerts:

About MedMen Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer in the United States. The company provides products under the MedMen Red and LuxLyte brand names. As of June 25, 2022, it operated 19 stores in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, and Massachusetts. MedMen Enterprises Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MedMen Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedMen Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.