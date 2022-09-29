Short Interest in MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Decreases By 53.3%

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMNFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,946,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MedMen Enterprises Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MMNFF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,186. MedMen Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
