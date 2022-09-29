Short Interest in PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Grows By 100.0%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

PLDT Stock Performance

PLDT stock remained flat at $24.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

