Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Declines By 99.3%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of PPCB remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,174,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,036,233. Propanc Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.
About Propanc Biopharma
