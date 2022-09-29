Short Interest in Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Declines By 75.0%

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Safestore Price Performance

Shares of SFSHF remained flat at $9.47 during trading hours on Wednesday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

