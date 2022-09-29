Short Interest in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Increases By 34.2%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 245,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SecureWorks Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,033,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 209,770 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 26.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 590,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 122,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 57.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 353,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 128,222 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

