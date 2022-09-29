Short Interest in Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Decreases By 14.3%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sincerity Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of SINC stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Sincerity Applied Materials alerts:

About Sincerity Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. provides packing materials for the automotive, packaging, building and construction, and engineering industries in Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company primarily offers breathable plastic films and modified atmosphere packaging products for the packaging of perishable foods, as well as extruded plastic components comprising moldings, auto interior components, kitchen splash backs, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sincerity Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.