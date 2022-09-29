Short Interest in Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC) Decreases By 14.3%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sincerity Applied Materials Price Performance
Shares of SINC stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Sincerity Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About Sincerity Applied Materials
