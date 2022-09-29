Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Decreases By 93.7%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

SOMMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 29,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sumitomo Chemical has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

