Short Interest in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Decreases By 20.0%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMIH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,301,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,460,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $778,000.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMIH remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Summit Healthcare Acquisition ( NASDAQ:SMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.