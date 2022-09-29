Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Drops By 96.4%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 31st total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Umicore from €30.00 ($30.61) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Umicore from €46.00 ($46.94) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Umicore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Umicore stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 119,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

