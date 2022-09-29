Short Interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Drops By 16.9%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Unity Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of UBX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

