Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 17.6%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Media Group stock remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.