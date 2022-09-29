Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Decreases By 17.6%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of Universal Media Group stock remained flat at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
