Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Grows By 245.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 44,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:VMAR Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.12% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.