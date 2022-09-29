Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Grows By 245.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 44,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,350. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
