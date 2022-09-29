Short Interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Decreases By 21.9%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEDU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

