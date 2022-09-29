Short Interest in Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Drops By 87.6%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.98.

OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

