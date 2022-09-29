Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $477,000 Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILCV. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

ILCV stock opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $71.04.

