Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 110 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.90 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $130.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

