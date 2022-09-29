Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 3,868 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IGIB stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.