Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 3,868 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGIB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

