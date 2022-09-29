Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Silver Range Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$6.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 46 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

